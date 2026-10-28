Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: A mix of sunshine and cloudy with a few light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with possible isolated pockets of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gust possible near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 5:20 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 4:48 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 10:21 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 11:40 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 5:33 p.m.