Weather forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with a few moderate to heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with a few moderate to heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 7:08 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:44 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:48 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 12:21 a.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 5:58 p.m.