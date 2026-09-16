Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with a few moderate to heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with a few moderate to heavy showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 7:08 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:44 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:48 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 12:21 a.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 5:58 p.m.