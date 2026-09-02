Weather forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak tropical wave is approaching the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief, isolated light showers..
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak tropical wave will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 30 to 20 km/h (19 to 12 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to east-northeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 7:03 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:58 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12 :49 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 12:24 p.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 6:08 p.m.