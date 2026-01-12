A&A Strikers bowl RCY over in T20 Champion of Champions admin Published: January 11, 2026 | Updated: January 12, 2026 1 min read A&A Strikers defeated RCY by ten wickets when the Champion of Champions T20 Tapeball Competition continued at Weymouth. CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports. Post navigation Previous: Barbadians can still apply to have their names reinstated on the voters’ listNext: Weather forecast for Monday, January 12, 2026 Related Stories Weather forecast for Monday, January 12, 2026 admin January 12, 2026 Barbadians can still apply to have their names reinstated on the voters’ list admin January 11, 2026 City MP Corey Lane stepping away from electoral politics, not service admin January 11, 2026 Drug abusers need more than rehabilitation to overcome substance use admin January 11, 2026 Significant flu outbreak intensifying pressure at A&E Department admin January 11, 2026 Power Outage Affects Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation admin January 11, 2026 Regional News Weather forecast for Monday, January 12, 2026 1 Weather forecast for Monday, January 12, 2026 January 12, 2026 A&A Strikers bowl RCY over in T20 Champion of Champions 2 A&A Strikers bowl RCY over in T20 Champion of Champions January 12, 2026 Barbadians can still apply to have their names reinstated on the voters’ list 3 Barbadians can still apply to have their names reinstated on the voters’ list January 11, 2026 City MP Corey Lane stepping away from electoral politics, not service 4 City MP Corey Lane stepping away from electoral politics, not service January 11, 2026