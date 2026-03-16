Action heating up in BABA Premier League

Captain Keefe Birkett produced the highest score of the night as the BABA Premier League continued at the BCC Gymnasium.

Birkett scored a game-high 32 points as the Lakers defeated All Stars by 12 points, 98 to 86. He was supported by 24 points from Brandon Ruck, while Kaliel Austin led All Stars with 20.

In another match, City United Celtics defeated Bears by 21 points, 117 to 96.

Derioni Hurley led the Celtics with 22 points, assisted by 21 apiece from Joel Hunte and Kiserian Adams.

Khaleel Wilkinson and Akeema Williams each scored 27 points for the Bears in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, Clapham Bulls defeated Tridents 100 to 89, with Rasheed Maynard scoring 24 points, backed up by 23 from Simeon Maynard.

Tridents’ skipper Zane Gaskin recorded a game-high 25 points in the losing effort.

In the final matchup, Station Hill Cavaliers held on for a six-point win over Pinelands.

Deveron Knight led the Cavaliers with 21 points, while Carl Thorpe scored 20 for Pinelands.