Aimey shines as BCA Youth pile on the runs

Malique Aimey added 33 runs to his overnight score as BCA Youth posted 426 all out in their first innings against Wanderers on day two of Series Six in the BCA Elite Division.

Playing at Brereton, Aimey, resuming on 127, went on to register 160.

He shared a 178-run sixth-wicket partnership with Jahidi Hinds, who scored 65, and a century partnership with Seth Smith, who made an even 50.

In reply, Wanderers were 284 for eight at the close, trailing by 142 runs.

Meanwhile, at Dash Valley, opener Demetrius Richards and Zachary McCaskie recorded centuries as Wildey scored 357 for five declared in reply to the 173 posted by Windward.

Richards top-scored with 165, while McCaskie made 113.

Windward, in their second innings, closed on 198 for two.

Scores in the other matches:

At Bank Hall: Spartan 375 for seven declared; Empire 230 for six.

At Rices: Gladiola 294 and 45 for two; YMPC 212.

At Foursquare: UWI 205 and 34 for two; Pickwick 238.