ZURICH, Switzerland, CMC – Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred exacted revenge on Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of the USA by storming to victory in record time at the Zurich Diamond League here on Thursday.

Alfred raced across the finish line in a career-best time of 10.70 seconds, setting a new national record in the process at the Letzigrund Stadium.

Jefferson-Wooden, who handed Alfred her first defeat of the season at the Silesia Diamond League meet on Sunday, was given the same time but had to settle for silver this time around.

Alfred got off to a much better start on this occasion and fired down the track in front of a capacity 25,000-strong crowd to edge Jefferson-Wooden by just five-thousandths of a second with a savage dip at the line.

For the second straight race American Sha’Carri Richardson rounded out the podium in a time of 10.97, just ahead of Jamaica’s Tina Clayton (10.98), while newly crowned European champion Amy Hunt was fifth in 11.04.