BRUSSELS, Belgium, CMC – Saint Lucian Julien Alfred captured her third consecutive Diamond League title, while Jamaicans Oblique Seville and Tajay Gayle also won their respective events at the final here at the King Baudouin Stadium on Friday.

On a chilly night, Alfred stormed to victory in the women’s 200 metres in a time of 21.79 seconds to add to the 100m titles she won in 2024 and 2025.

Kayla White of the USA crossed the line second in 22.00 seconds, followed by European champion Amy Hunt, who produced a personal best of 22.16 seconds to round out the podium.

Running out of lane 6, the 25-year-old Alfred faced early pressure off the bend from White, but powered home in the last 50 metres to comfortably win the race in the seventh-fastest time of the season.

“The only goal tonight was to come out here and finish, from point A to point B,” Alfred told FloTrack after the race. “I think just that – despite the time, despite the weather.”

Seville captured his first-ever Diamond League title by winning the men’s 100 metres. He recovered from a shaky start to cross the finish line in 9.90 seconds to edge Commonwealth Games champion Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon in 9.93 seconds, and Kayinsola Ajayi of Nigeria, who placed third in 9.97 seconds.

Gayle was also in winners’ row, claiming his second men’s long jump title in three years by leaping to victory in a season’s best effort of 8.46 metres in the final round to overtake series leader Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, who finished second with a jump of 8.40m, while Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer was third (8.23m).

Fellow Jamaican Wayne Pinnock placed fifth (7.94m).

Meanwhile, Trinidadian Jereem ‘The Dream’ Richards set a new national record in the men’s 400 metres on his way to copping a silver medal.

Richards clocked 43.68 seconds to finish behind Busang Collen Kebinatshipi who won in a Diamond League and Botswana national record of 43.40 seconds. The USA’s Jacory Patterson took bronze in a personal best time of 43.78 seconds.

It eclipsed his own previous mark of 43.72 seconds, which he set last September at the World Championships in Tokyo.

It is the third time Richards has broken the Trinidad and Tobago 400 metre record, the first in 2024 at the Paris Olympics when he finished fourth in 43.78 seconds to break Machel Cedenio’s previous record of 44.01.

Jamaican Roje Stona took home bronze in the men’s discus with a throw of 68.86m, behind Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh (71.29m), and Lithuania’s Mykolas Alekna in second with 70.14m.