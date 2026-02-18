All Saints girls & Reynold Weekes boys dominate Anton Norris Zone

All Saints and Reynold Weekes Primary Schools shared the top honours when the Anton Norris Zone of the 2026 Chef Foods NAPSAC Championships took centre stage today at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

All Saints won the girls section with 280 points, ahead of Hillaby Turners Hall and Reynold Weekes, both with 206; Arthur Smith ended on 112 and Welches Primary 92.

In the boys, Reynold Weekes reigned supreme with 290 to Arthur Smith’s 156, All Saints 155, Welches 131 and Cuthbery Moore with 102.

Seven records fell on the day.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports.

The NAPSAC zonal meets will resume from Tuesday.