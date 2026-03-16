Cricket West Indies has confirmed that all players and members of the team management unit who were part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have now safely returned home.

In a statement issued Saturday, the organisation said the final group of players and support staff completed their journeys over the past several days after commercial travel arrangements were secured earlier this week.

The update follows earlier challenges related to the cancellation of chartered flights coordinated by the International Cricket Council.

Cricket West Indies expressed appreciation to the ICC, regional cricket boards and other stakeholders who helped facilitate the safe return of the squad.

The organisation also thanked West Indies fans and the wider cricketing community for their concern and well-wishes, adding that the well-being and safety of players and staff remain a top priority.