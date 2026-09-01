Guyana Amazon Warriors are still undefeated in the 2026 Republic Bank CPL, after Shimron Hetmyer led them to victory last night against hosts Trinbago Knight Riders at Queen’s Park Oval.

In a match reduced to 16 overs per side due to rain, the Warriors were sent into bat, and piled up 185 for 5, led by Player of the Match Hetmyer, who smashed an unbeaten 111 off just 43 deliveries that included eight fours and nine sixes.

Chasing a revised target of 182, TKR were kept to 172 for 7, for the Warriors to win by nine runs via the DLS method.

Alex Hales top-scored with 55 inclusive of a four and seven sixes, while Mohammad Nabi took 3 for 20.

The Amazon Warriors are in second place on eight points from a perfect 4 and 0 record, while TKR are fifth on four points.

In today’s fixture, Barbados Tridents, who are sixth – also on four points – play against hosts St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a bottom-of-the-table clash at Warner Park.

Start time is 7pm..