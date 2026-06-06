Antigua and Barbuda weightlifting team trains in Barbados ahead of regional games

Ahead of the Central American and Caribbean Games, the Antigua and Barbuda national weightlifting team is in Barbados as part of a training camp preparing athletes for the event.

The weightlifters are training at the James Bryan Complex in Market Hill, St. George.

When CBC Sports visited a practice session recently, coach Joann Meane revealed why the team decided to hold its camp in Barbados.

Weightlifter Daniel Antonio says preparations have been going according to plan.