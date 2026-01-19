AOPT Moves to Keep Commuters at Designated Bus Stops

The Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) is rolling out a new initiative aimed at steering commuters back to designated bus stops.

Chairman Roy Raphael says the move comes after ongoing concerns, particularly last year, when several operators were reported for picking up and dropping off passengers outside approved bus stops.

Raphael says while most commuters wait at bus stops to board buses, many still flag down public service vehicles anywhere along the road. He says the Alliance is now actively discouraging that practice.

Meanwhile, Communications and Marketing Officer Mark Haynes admits drivers also share responsibility, noting that stopping outside designated areas points to a discipline problem within the fraternity.