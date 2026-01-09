At least five stops for 2026 Beach Culture World Tour

At least five stops are on the calendar for the 2026 Beach Culture World Tour.

So says the man behind the mission, who has been promoting Barbados through windsurfing across the globe for more than two decades.

Brian Talma was speaking at the Beach Culture 2025 Awards Ceremony at the Silver Sands Beach over the weekend.

Long-time supporter, Nevin Sayre from the USA, received the Beach Culture World Tour, World Champion Award, for Amazing Promotion of Barbados, and for what he did for windsurfing, kiteboarding, and wingfoiling.

Sayre, a windsurfing Hall of Famer, was one of the most successful windsurfers on the professional tour in the 1980s and 1990s; he finished second in the prestigious Mistral World in Barbados in 1983. Additionally, he was the first person to kite foil around Barbados in 2016.

Other participants received awards for kite surfing, windsurfing, beach cricket and all other forms of the tour.

Talma reminded those present of the true meaning of the Beach Culture World Tour.