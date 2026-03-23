Australia Women secure T20 series victory over Windies Women

Australia Women sealed the T20 International series against West Indies Women with a 17-run win in the second match in St Vincent last night.

The Windies fell short of the 165-run target despite a fighting half-century from captain Hayley Matthews, who scored 56, and an unbeaten 39 from Deandra Dottin.

Spinner Alana King took 2 for 25 to restrict the West Indies batters during the middle overs.

Earlier, Australia posted 164 for 5 after winning the toss and choosing to bat, with Ellyse Perry scoring 42, Georgia Voll 39, and Phoebe Litchfield 35.

The third and final T20 is set for tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.