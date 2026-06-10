After eight weeks of postponements for various reasons, the Barbados Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) has decided to further delay the Co-operators General Insurance BABA Premier League Finals for at least six more weeks.

The Premier League Finals series between defending champions Burger King Clapham Bulls and top seeds C.A.M. Smart Assurance City United will now be played, at the earliest, in mid to late July.

The decision allows the senior national men’s team to focus fully on its ongoing preparations for the FIBA AmeriCup Pre-Qualifiers, which will take place in Guyana from 6 to 13 July.

Several players and coaches from the Bulls and City United teams are involved in the national team’s preparations, with some expected to make the final squad.

Whenever the Premier League Finals series eventually gets underway, the Bulls will be seeking back-to-back titles, while City United will be chasing their first Premier League crown and second title of the season after capturing the President’s Cup earlier this year.