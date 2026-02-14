The local Basketball Premier League season tips off tonight at the BCC Gym, with a double-header to get the 2026 campaign underway.

City United Celtics will face Warrens All Stars in the opening game, while Station Hill Cavaliers take on Lakers Sports Club in the nightcap.

According to league officials, this year’s edition will feature a few changes aimed at improving the overall competition and fan experience.

Organisers say supporters can expect a more competitive season as teams look to make an early statement from opening night.