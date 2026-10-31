Barbados’ Under-15 footballers have claimed international glory, securing the Tier ‘F’ title at the FIFA Under-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan.

The Young Tridents capped off a memorable campaign this morning, defeating Suriname 4-2 in the final to lift the division trophy after taking a 1-0 lead into half-time.

Kato Morris, Raezario Roach, Aamir John and Kevio Bellamy were the goalscorers, with each player finding the back of the net to power Barbados to the title.