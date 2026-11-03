After capturing the FIFA Under-15 World Cup consolation title, Team Barbados returned home yesterday to a warm welcome.

The Baby Tridents arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport after competing in the inaugural Junior World Cup Under-15 Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Barbados bounced back from a difficult start, suffering defeats to Spain and Costa Rica before recording victories over the British Virgin Islands and Suriname to win the Tier F competition.

The squad was welcomed by proud parents, family and friends, along with Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith, National Sports Council Director of Sports Neil Murrell and Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley, whose son is a member of the team.

Also present were Barbados Football Association President Randy Harris and General Secretary Nicholas Branker.

Minister Griffith challenged the players to continue developing their skills as footballers.

President Harris encouraged the young players to aspire to represent Barbados at the highest level.

Speaking on behalf of the squad, captain Danari Griffith expressed gratitude for the opportunity and experience, while praising his teammates for their performance.