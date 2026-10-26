Barbados continue to face a challenging campaign at the FIFA Under-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan, with the Baby Tridents suffering three consecutive defeats.

After opening their campaign with a narrow 2–1 loss to Kuwait, Barbados struggled in their two matches on Sunday, going down 7–0 to Tajikistan before suffering an 8–0 defeat at the hands of Chile.

The results leave the Baby Tridents bottom of Group E without a point as they continue to seek a breakthrough in the tournament.

Barbados will have little time to dwell on those results, with two more fixtures scheduled for Monday.

They will first face group leaders Spain before taking on Congo, as they look to respond and finish their campaign on a more positive note.