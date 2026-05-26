Bajan athletes break records at Whitsuntide Games

Bajan athletes have broken two more records at the Whitsuntide Games in Grenada, which came to an end Sunday night at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

The Under-11 boys’ 400-metre relay team of Najari Clarke, Kailey Stuart, Telan Yarde and Zane Best from Elevate Performance Club set a new record time of 57.01 seconds, breaking the old mark of 57.36 seconds set last year.

Then Micah Shepherd of Talons Track Club won the men’s javelin with a new meet record of 69.77 metres, erasing the old record of 67.70 metres, also set just last year.

However, Shepherd was just shy of the CAC Games qualifying standard of 72 metres flat.