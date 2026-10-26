The Bajan Gems must deliver in a crucial showdown against tournament leaders Trinidad and Tobago tonight to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney alive.

The Barbadians, currently third in the standings, face the unbeaten leaders in their final match of the Netball World Cup Sydney 2027 Americas Qualifier at the Wildey Gymnasium. Centre pass is set for 8 p.m.

The Gems head into the decisive encounter on the back of an 11-goal victory over Canada last night, winning 51-40 to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Barbados edged the opening quarter 13-12 before Canada fought back to take a narrow 22-21 lead at half-time.

However, the hosts regrouped in the third quarter, reclaiming the advantage with a 35-32 lead before pulling away to seal the 51-40 victory.

Faye Agard spearheaded the Gems’ scoring effort, converting 27 of her 30 attempts.

Damia Walrond contributed 18 goals from 23 attempts, while Kadeen Corbin added six from nine.

With a place at the 2027 World Cup on the line, the Gems now face their toughest test of the qualifier, knowing that a strong performance against Trinidad and Tobago will be vital to their hopes of securing a ticket to Sydney.