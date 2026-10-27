Barbados’ hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, are over.

The Bajan Gems suffered a nine-goal defeat to the unbeaten Trinidad and Tobago team in their final match at the Wildey Gymnasium last night.

The Gems finished fourth on 12 points, behind leaders Trinidad and Tobago, who ended the tournament with 21 points.

St Vincent and the Grenadines finished second with 18 points to secure the other qualifying spot for Sydney, as the top two teams advanced.

The United States missed out after finishing third with 15 points.