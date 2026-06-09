Bandara century puts Sri Lanka Emerging Players in command

An unbeaten century from Anjala Bandara overshadowed a three-wicket haul by Johann Layne as Sri Lanka Emerging Players seized control on the opening day of the first unofficial Test against the West Indies Academy.

After electing to bat first, the hosts closed day one strongly on 302 for eight, with Bandara anchoring the innings with an outstanding unbeaten 126.

Layne was the pick of the West Indies Academy bowlers with three wickets, but Bandara’s composed knock ensured Sri Lanka crossed the 300-run mark and finished the day in a commanding position.

Bandara will return on day two later Monday night looking to build on his century and push the hosts to an even more formidable total.