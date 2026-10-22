The West Indies bowlers face a challenging task after the Bangladesh Cricket Board Select XI piled up 371 for seven on the opening day of their two-day match in Dhaka.

Kalam Siddiki led the charge with a blistering 135 off 184 balls, while Jishan Alam struck 86 and Chowdhury Rizwan added a composed 59.

For the West Indies, Kavem Hodge and Joshua Bishop claimed two wickets each, while Kevin Wickham, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican took one apiece.

The teams agreed to play 90 overs per side, with play on the final day scheduled to resume at midnight.

The match is part of the build-up to the first official Test against Bangladesh, scheduled for October 28 in Mirpur.