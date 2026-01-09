Barbadian golfer Emily Odwi, takes lead at South American Championship

Top Barbados golfer Emily Odwin is on top of the leaderboard after day one of the South American Amateur Championship, being played at the Nordelta Golf Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In her first major tournament of 2026, Odwin is in a field of 63 players, with 29 of them ranked in the top 500 of the World Amateur Rankings.

And after the first 18 holes, Odwin is in the lead on one-under-par, with a score of 71.

That is one shot ahead of the field.