Barbadian golfer Emily Odwin, finishes second at  South American Amateur Championships

Top Barbados golfer Emily Odwin finished as runner-up in her first golf tournament of the year after it went down to a playoff on the 13th hole.

Playing at the South American Amateur Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday, Odwin started the day as the leader by two under par but was caught on the back end of the course by Luisamariana Mesones as both ladies ended eight under par.

The two players had to play for the tiebreak twice, and on the second time, Mesones prevailed to take the win.