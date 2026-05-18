Barbadian jockey and trainer finish sixth in Preakness Stakes

The Barbadian duo of jockey Micah Husbands and trainer Saffie A. Joseph Jr. finished sixth in Saturday’s 151st running of the Preakness Stakes at Laurel Park in Maryland, United States.

Husbands, dressed in purple silks, rode “Bull By The Horns”, which entered the race at 30-1 odds. Thanks to a strong charge in the home stretch, the pair moved from 14th position to finish sixth.

Husbands became the second Barbadian to ride in a U.S. Triple Crown race, but the first to compete in the Preakness Stakes.

The race was won by “Napoleon Solo”, ridden by jockey Paco Lopez, ahead of second-place “Iron Honor” and third-place “Chip Honcho”.