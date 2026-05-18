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Two national women’s records fall at NCAA championships Track-and-Field-by-Supapornjarpimai-Via-Canva- 1

Two national women’s records fall at NCAA championships

May 18, 2026
Barbadian jockey and trainer finish sixth in Preakness Stakes Video thumbnail for youtube video qqm7a9tq_xo 2

Barbadian jockey and trainer finish sixth in Preakness Stakes

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CTUSAB reminds workers of workplace rights Dennis-DePeiza- 3

CTUSAB reminds workers of workplace rights

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Marsha Caddle calls for more opportunities for women Marsha-Caddle- 4

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