Barbadian sprinter to compete in Enhanced Games

Barbadian sprinter Tristan Evelyn has decided to compete in the inaugural Enhanced Games on May 24, 2026, in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old will contest the women’s 100 metres as a non-enhanced athlete and will not participate in the enhanced medical protocol.

Evelyn, a two-time Olympian at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, is the current Barbadian national record holder in the 60, 100 and indoor 200 metres.

The controversial event promotes the use of science, technology and medically supervised performance enhancements to improve athletic results.

Unlike traditional sporting bodies such as the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency, which ban performance-enhancing substances, the Enhanced Games would allow athletes to use approved enhancements under medical supervision.