Barbados and Bolivia deadlocked after day 1 of Davis Cup play-off

Hosts Barbados are locked at 1–1 with visitors Bolivia after the opening day of their World Group II Davis Cup play-off tie at the National Tennis Centre.

Kaipo Marshall fell 3–6, 6–4, 3–6 to Juan Prado Angelo, while Darian King battled back from a set down to beat Murkel Dellien 6–7, 6–4, 7–6.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce looks at the opening day of the tie.

Tomorrow, all eyes will be on the doubles, which is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.