Barbados is gearing up to do battle this weekend against regional and international competitors at the fifth edition of the Barbados Beach Wrestling Open at the Accra Beach Hotel.

The four-day event starts on Thursday with a wrestling clinic, followed by a referee clinic on Friday, before the open gets underway on Saturday from 10 a.m.

Competitors from Jamaica and Martinique will hope to upstage Barbados on their home turf.

President of the Barbados Wrestling Association, Rollins Alleyne, says there will also be a community day and freestyle competition.