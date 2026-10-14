The recent success of the Barbados Tridents national senior men’s football team is now being reflected in their rise up the CONCACAF rankings.

Barbados are the biggest movers in the latest men’s team rankings, jumping seven places to 28th overall after an unbeaten campaign to win Group B and qualify for the Nations League B Championship.

Their impressive run in the 2026/2027 CONCACAF Nations League has also been rewarded in the latest FIFA World Rankings, with Barbados climbing five places to 174th.

Meanwhile, Jamaica remains the highest-ranked Caribbean team, followed by Haiti and Curaçao.

At the top of the overall CONCACAF rankings, Mexico holds on to first place, with the United States second and Canada third.