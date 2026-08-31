A successful Barbados bodybuilding and fitness team is expected back home later today from Guatemala after a good showing at the Central America and Caribbean Championships.

The Bajans added three more gold medals to their opening-night haul, with Chad Peterkin, Julian Belgrave and Trudi-Anne Bovell all claiming top honours in their respective categories.

Peterkin won the men’s physique junior class, while Belgrave topped the men’s physique masters division. He also finished second in the men’s physique class up to 173 centimetres, while Peterkin placed fourth in the class for competitors over 176 centimetres.

Bovell continued Barbados’ success in the women’s division, winning the bikini fitness masters class. She also finished fifth in the bikini fitness category up to 166 centimetres.

Jacoba Vlugman added another gold medal, winning the bikini fitness class for competitors over 166 centimetres.

These results built on a strong opening night for Barbados, when the team secured three gold medals and a pro card.

Renaldo Bourne headlined that first-night effort, winning the men’s classic physique tall class and earning his pro card. He then finished third in the overall showdown.

In bodybuilding, Sanaj Lewis won the up-to-75-kilogramme category, while Tennyson Gill finished second in the over-85-kilogramme section.

Shakira Weithers also topped the masters wellness competition before placing third in the open wellness class, while Tracey Sealy won the women’s physique category.

The results cap a productive campaign for the Barbados team, which produced a number of podium finishes and further highlighted the depth of local bodybuilding and fitness talent on the regional stage.