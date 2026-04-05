Barbados continues solid performances at 2026 CARIFTA Games admin Published: April 5, 2026 | Updated: April 6, 2026 1 min read While Barbados did not add to its medal tally on Sunday morning at the 2026 CARIFTA Games, there were several creditable performances. We hear more from Anmar Goodridge-Boyce in Grenada. Post navigation Previous: Prime Minister Mottley calls for kindness and unity in Easter messageNext: Oistins Fish Festival launched with focus on fisherfolk Related Stories Anglican Bishop delivers message of hope this Easter admin April 6, 2026 Barbados making a splash at CARIFTA Aquatic Championships admin April 6, 2026 Oistins Fish Festival launched with focus on fisherfolk admin April 6, 2026 Prime Minister Mottley calls for kindness and unity in Easter message admin April 6, 2026 All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games admin April 5, 2026 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James admin April 5, 2026 Regional News Anglican Bishop delivers message of hope this Easter 1 Anglican Bishop delivers message of hope this Easter April 6, 2026 Barbados making a splash at CARIFTA Aquatic Championships 2 Barbados making a splash at CARIFTA Aquatic Championships April 6, 2026 Oistins Fish Festival launched with focus on fisherfolk 3 Oistins Fish Festival launched with focus on fisherfolk April 6, 2026 Barbados continues solid performances at 2026 CARIFTA Games 4 Barbados continues solid performances at 2026 CARIFTA Games April 6, 2026