Barbados recorded an impressive victory over Guyana when the two teams met in a rugby fifteens match at the Garrison Savannah recently.

The visitors, known as the Guyana Green Machine, struck first to take an early lead, but Barbados responded strongly and took control of the contest.

The home side produced a disciplined performance on both sides of the ball, restricting Guyana’s scoring opportunities while capitalising on their own chances.

When the final whistle sounded, Barbados emerged comfortable 21-3 winners, securing a convincing result against their regional rivals.

The victory will provide a confidence boost for the national team as they continue preparations for upcoming international competitions.