Barbados’ doubles teams all went down in their opening contests on day three of the 27th Pan American Senior Squash Championships in Asunción, Paraguay.

Margot Prow and Eboni Atherley lost to Colombia’s Laura Tovar and Maria Tovar in the women’s doubles, 7-11, 11-8, 8-11.

In mixed doubles, Meagan Best and Khamal Cumberbatch also had a close encounter with Argentina’s Segundo Portabales and Paula Rivero before losing 8-11, 11-10, 8-11.

The final match of the day in the men’s doubles saw Darien Benn and Shawn Simpson swept by Brazil’s Diego Gobbi and Pedro Mometto, 7-11, 4-11.

The team will have some time off before the team competitions begin on Thursday.