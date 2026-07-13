Barbados ended the 2026 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association Under-18 and Under-23 Championships with 16 medals as the three-day event concluded Sunday in Mexico.

Jayden Green stormed to a new personal best of 20.17 seconds to win gold in the Under-23 men’s 200 metres, while Kelia Bentham secured bronze in the women’s equivalent event with a time of 23.00 seconds.

Layla Haynes also starred for Barbados, recording a time of 2 minutes 7.8 seconds to win gold in the Under-23 women’s 800 metres.

Teon Haynes also finished on the podium, claiming the silver medal in the Under-23 men’s long jump with a leap of 7.50 metres.

In the Under-18 men’s long jump, Jazzair Best won bronze with a best leap of 6.96 metres, while on the track Jahkye Brewster clocked a new lifetime best of 20.91 seconds to win silver.

Barbados added two more medals with silver in the Under-23 women’s 4×100-metre relay, as the quartet of Nyah Browne, Aniya Nurse, Kelia Bentham and Kishawna Niles clocked 44.60 seconds.

The Under-23 men’s 4×100-metre team of Teon Haynes, Jayden Green, Amari Knight and Aragon Straker then secured bronze in 39.59 seconds.

The Barbados team is scheduled to return home on Monday.