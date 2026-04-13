Barbados Football Association signs football development agreement in Zimbabwe

April 10, 2026, marked a significant milestone for football in Barbados following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The agreement involves the Barbados Football Association, the Confederation of African Football, and the Government of Barbados through the Ministry of Sport and Community Empowerment.

The MOU, which focuses on youth development and strengthening school football structures beyond the African continent, was signed by BFA President Randy Harris, CAF President Patrice Motsepe, and Zimbabwe Football Association President Nqobile Magwizi.

Speaking to CBC Sports from Zimbabwe, Mr Harris outlined the significance of the agreement for Barbados.