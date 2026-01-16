Barbados has moved their perfect record to 2-0 after Thursday’s comfortable victory over Jamaica in the CWI Women’s T20 Blaze at Arnos Vale in St. Vincent.

Fielding first, Barbados women kept Jamaica women to 110 for six, with Abigail Bryce top-scoring with 33, while Keila Elliott took three for 16.

Barbados women replied with 111 for four in 17 overs to win by six wickets.

Eboni Brathwaite led the runs-chase with 36 that included 3-fours and 3-sixes.

Brathwaite and Trishan Holder, who contributed 23, put on 46 for the first wicket.

Chedean Nation took three for 22 in Jamaica’s losing effort.