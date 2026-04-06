Barbados making a splash at CARIFTA Aquatic Championships

Barbados captured ten medals on Saturday night during the opening finals of the 39th CARIFTA Aquatic Championships in Martinique.

Seven gold, one silver, and two bronze medals now make up Barbados’ tally.

The first gold medal came from Heidi Stoute in the girls’ 15–17 800 metres freestyle, with a winning time of 9 minutes, 27.49 seconds.

Michael Sobers secured two gold medals in the boys’ 13–14 category, winning the 1500 metres freestyle in 17 minutes, 29.23 seconds, and the 50 metres backstroke in 28.97 seconds.

Christian Vanderpool won gold in the boys’ 11–12 200 metres breaststroke in 2 minutes, 46.27 seconds, while Keniel Ledgister took gold in the boys’ 11–12 100 metres butterfly in 1 minute, 5.78 seconds.

Barbados also secured two relay gold medals. The boys’ 11–12 team of Zachary Ladipo, Ledgister, Joshua Parris, and Vanderpool won the 400 metres freestyle relay in 4 minutes, 12.26 seconds.

The girls’ 15–17 team of Toria Alleyne, Ayoka Martin, Jaiya Simmons, and Stoute claimed gold in 3 minutes, 56.85 seconds.

Kaija Eastmond earned silver in the girls’ 13–14 100 metres butterfly and bronze in the 50 metres backstroke.

The other bronze medal was won by Gabriella Babb in the girls’ 11–12 100 metres butterfly.