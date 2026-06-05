A nine-member senior Barbados track and field team recently returned home after capturing an impressive 24 medals at the Trinidad and Tobago Masters Athletics Championships.

The Barbadian contingent delivered a dominant performance, collecting 14 gold, eight silver and two bronze medals to underline its strength on the regional stage.

Wendy Barrow-Smith emerged as Barbados’ standout performer, leading the team with an impressive haul of five medals, including four gold and one silver.

Speaking with CBC Sports, Barrow-Smith revealed that her participation was a last-minute decision and marked her return to regional competition for the first time in more than 20 years.

Despite her lengthy absence from the regional stage, she delivered a dominant performance and said the event provided valuable preparation for several competitions scheduled later this year.

Another leading competitor was Kenroy Weekes, who claimed three gold medals and one bronze, making him the top local male athlete at the championships.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Beckles impressed in the field events, capturing three medals.