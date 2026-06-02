AMAAS Barbados Masters have successfully defended their title at the Tobago Over-50s T20 Cricket Fiesta.

In a repeat of last year’s final, Tobago Legends batted first at the Plymouth Recreation Ground over the weekend and posted 138 for seven.

Neil Williams top-scored with an unbeaten 56, while Wesley Straker took two for 25 and Cleveland Grant claimed two for 31.

In reply, AMAAS Barbados raced to 141 for five off 17.1 overs to secure a five-wicket victory.

Player of the Match Ron Bates led the charge with 46 from 29 deliveries, while Pedro Agard contributed 34.

The unbeaten champions earned $10,000 for their title-winning campaign.