Barbados will be looking to build on their strong showing last year when the island’s young triathletes head to Bermuda for the 2026 CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed Relay Championships.

Set for October 23 to 25 at Clearwater Beach, the championships will see Barbados field a blend of experience and new talent, with several athletes returning after impressive performances last year.

Barbados finished second overall in 2025, collecting six gold medals, two silvers and a bronze, a performance that has raised expectations for another strong campaign this year.

Speaking at a recent media engagement to introduce the squad, President of the Barbados Federation of Island Triathletes, Dr Garth McIntyre, expressed confidence in their ability to deliver another strong showing.

With the championships taking place in October this year, the team has had a longer preparation period.

While the primary focus has been on key areas to ensure the athletes are competitively ready, team manager Kathy-Ann Briggs says preparations have also included work in other important developmental areas.

First-timer Cairo Watson, along with team captains Laila and Luke McIntyre, shared their thoughts ahead of the championships.