Barbados records historic wrestling success

Barbados returned home with its most successful international wrestling performance ever, collecting two gold and two silver medals at the prestigious 35th Annual Pat Shaw Cup held in Guatemala last weekend.

The tournament, which forms part of the international calendar of United World Wrestling, attracted more than 400 athletes from 17 countries across the Americas.

Nathan Pond etched his name into Barbadian wrestling history by becoming the first Bajan to capture gold at the event when he won the 86kg division, highlighted by a remarkable comeback in his first match representing Barbados.

Facing an opponent from Chile, he found himself trailing 4-1 early in the contest. However, he remained composed, reversed the momentum during the opening period and battled back to secure an impressive 8-6 victory.

Matthew Arindell followed up with the island’s second gold medal in the Greco-Roman 97kg category by default.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Williams earned silver in the women’s freestyle 65kg class, while Jaheim Weekes-Blackman also claimed silver in the men’s freestyle 92kg division.

The success extended beyond the individual medals, with the Barbados Under-20 men’s freestyle team finishing fifth among 14 teams in the standings — the country’s highest-ever team placing at the Pat Shaw Cup tournament.