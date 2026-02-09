Barbados relegated to World Group III after Davis Cup defeat

Barbados has been relegated to World Group III of the Davis Cup following a defeat to Bolivia at the Tennis Centre in Wildey today.

After yesterday’s opening singles matches, both teams were level at one match apiece. However, Barbados dropped the doubles encounter this morning, putting them on the back foot.

Darian King then pulled Barbados back, winning his reverse singles match against Juan Carlos Prado Angelo 7–5, 6–1.

However, Kaipo Marshall went down to Murkel Dellien in straight sets, 7–6, 7–6, to hand Bolivia the tie by three matches to two.