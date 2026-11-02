The 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games were officially declared open in Dakar, Senegal, Saturday evening, with all the colour, glamour and pageantry associated with a major sporting spectacle.

Barbados is represented at the Games by three athletes: swimmer Victor Ashby, judoka Deann Walton and triathlete Alexis Lashley.

Ashby and Walton had the honour of carrying the flag at the opening ceremony, marking the start of the 12-day Games, which run until 13 November.

Ashby, however, wrapped up his campaign ton Sunday with a fifth-place finish in his 100-metre butterfly heat, leaving him 15th overall.

He clocked 58.07 seconds, just fractions of a second outside his personal best.

Chef de Mission Gail Craig-Archer assessed Ashby’s performance.

Judoka Deann Walto returns to the mat to face Panama’s Julieta Escobar-Mutis on Monday.

Walton is the only judoka from the English-speaking Caribbean competing at the event.

Also arriving at the athletes’ village on Sunday was Lashley, who will compete in the women’s individual sprint event in triathlon on Friday.