Barbados represented at 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games
The 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games were officially declared open in Dakar, Senegal, Saturday evening, with all the colour, glamour and pageantry associated with a major sporting spectacle.
Barbados is represented at the Games by three athletes: swimmer Victor Ashby, judoka Deann Walton and triathlete Alexis Lashley.
Ashby and Walton had the honour of carrying the flag at the opening ceremony, marking the start of the 12-day Games, which run until 13 November.
Ashby, however, wrapped up his campaign ton Sunday with a fifth-place finish in his 100-metre butterfly heat, leaving him 15th overall.
He clocked 58.07 seconds, just fractions of a second outside his personal best.
Chef de Mission Gail Craig-Archer assessed Ashby’s performance.
Judoka Deann Walto returns to the mat to face Panama’s Julieta Escobar-Mutis on Monday.
Walton is the only judoka from the English-speaking Caribbean competing at the event.
Also arriving at the athletes’ village on Sunday was Lashley, who will compete in the women’s individual sprint event in triathlon on Friday.