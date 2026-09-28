Barbados Road Tennis Open junior tournament serves off Published: September 28, 2026 | Updated: September 28, 2026 1 minute read With the Barbados Road Tennis Open going into the quarter-finals from tonight, the Open Junior Tournament recently played its first round at the Deighton “Pa” Roach Facility in Bush Hall. Post navigation Previous: Autism Association launches Basic Life Skills ProgrammeNext: Barbados Fire Service promotes healthy living Related Stories 1 minute read PM’s Cup: Weymouth Wales remain top of Group E September 28, 2026 1 minute read Barbados held to draw by Guadeloupe in Nations League clash September 28, 2026 1 minute read Trident’s target Guadeloupe in top-of-table clash after St Lucia win September 27, 2026 1 minute read West Indies lose opening ODI despite posting 295 September 27, 2026 1 minute read Pan American Games cricket qualification shifted after regional tournament suspensions September 27, 2026 1 minute read Police Boys and Girls Club champions in BNA Diamond League September 26, 2026 Top Stories Barbados Fire Service promotes healthy living 1 Barbados Fire Service promotes healthy living September 28, 2026 Autism Association launches Basic Life Skills Programme 2 Autism Association launches Basic Life Skills Programme September 28, 2026 Barbados seeking to turn goodwill with Panama into opportunities 3 Barbados seeking to turn goodwill with Panama into opportunities September 28, 2026 Paradise move to 2-0 in PM’s Cup Group ‘C’ 4 Paradise move to 2-0 in PM’s Cup Group ‘C’ September 28, 2026