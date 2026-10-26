Team Barbados signed off at the Americas Triathlon CARIFTA Championships in Bermuda by adding a gold and a silver medal in the mixed relay events, boosting their overall medal haul.

The Bajans finished the championships with nine medals: three gold, four silver and two bronze.

The senior mixed relay team of Fynn Armstrong, Alexis Lashley, Zindzele Renwick-Williams and Laila McIntyre struck gold, while the junior quartet of Liam Beckles, Tahira Fraser, Blake Graham and Isabel Ndlovu claimed silver.

Barbados also secured second place in the overall team standings with 148 points, behind hosts Bermuda, who topped the table with 329 points. Trinidad and Tobago finished third with 141 points.