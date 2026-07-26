Barbados enjoyed another successful day at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

A brace from Ayanna Wilson and a goal from Nakira Downes earned the women’s hockey team a 3-2 victory over Bermuda.

In rowing, Kyle Spenard won the B Final of the men’s single sculls in a time of 7 minutes, 34.14 seconds after narrowly missing out on the A Final.

On the tennis court, Stephen Slocombe and Kaipo Marshall defeated Mexico’s Alan Sau and Rodolfo Jauregui 7-6, 6-3 to advance to the men’s doubles semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Barbados reached the quarter-finals of the men’s rugby sevens competition before losing 19-10 to Trinidad and Tobago.