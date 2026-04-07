Barbados secures more gold medals at CARIFTA Games

In her final year at the CARIFTA Games, Ashlyn Simmons is a double gold medallist after winning the Girls’ Under-20 800 metres in Grenada, adding to her 1500 metres title.

Barbados secured a one-two finish in the event, with Simmons winning in 2 minutes 09.07 seconds, followed by training partner Danya Skeete in 2 minutes 10.50 seconds.

Another gold medal came in the Boys’ Under-20 shot put, where Jayden Walcott produced a winning throw of 18.41 metres.

Those results bring Barbados’ medal tally to 12 — four gold, three silver and five bronze.